Shmyhal named Ukraine’s main priorities at Ramstein meeting: PURL initiative, Ukrainian drones and missiles, and increasing strike range. PHOTOS

Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal spoke at the 31st meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence.

Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

In his speech to the partners, Shmyhal focused on three key priorities.

PURL initiative

"Thank you to everyone who joined. We also welcome the accession of new countries. The PURL Action Plan for 2025 must be fully implemented. We look forward to continued coordination and funding to ensure timely deliveries," the Minister said.

He noted that PURL's needs next year will range from $12 to $20 billion.

Ukrainian drones and missiles

"FPV, ISR and other drones to hold the front line. We continue to insist on a priority need of over $4 billion. In 2026, we will be able to build up to 10 million drones if our partners provide the necessary funding. Our deep strike drones and missiles help us to respond asymmetrically to Russian attacks," the minister said.

According to Ukraine, the enemy's petrol shortage is up to 20%.

Increasing the strike range

Shmyhal stressed that Ukraine needs more long-range artillery shells.

"We welcome the initiative to jointly procure artillery ammunition and urge to focus on the supply of long-range ammunition," he added.

In addition, this winter, Ukraine will also urgently need interceptors, air defence systems, anti-aircraft and air-to-air guided missiles for NASAMS, IRIS-T, F-16 aircraft, etc.



"We thank our partners for supporting Ukraine. Your assistance - military, financial and political - is the key to achieving a just and lasting peace," the Minister concluded.











