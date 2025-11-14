Russia has launched over 150 missiles and more than 2,000 drones at Ukraine’s energy system since October – Energy Ministry

Russian forces launched over 150 missiles and more than 2,000 drones at Ukraine’s energy system in October and early November.

The Ministry of Energy reported this, Censor.NET notes.

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"Russia has targeted Ukraine’s energy system with over 150 missiles and more than 2,000 drones in October and early November," the statement reads.

Which facilities came under attack?

"Generation, transmission and distribution facilities, as well as gas infrastructure, were hit," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that despite major risks, energy workers are restoring the system promptly.

"The dedication of our people, international support, and anti-drone shelters at key energy sites—this all makes it possible to keep the lights on where the enemy seeks darkness," the statement adds.

Read more: Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Sumy: three injured, including child

Power outages following attacks

As a reminder, consumption restrictions remain in place across most regions of Ukraine on 14 November. A new combined attack has left parts of three regions without power.

Read more: Russia used Zircon on Sumy and massively attacked Kyiv, - Ihnat