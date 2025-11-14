Zaporizhzhia NPP again on verge of blackout: only one power line remains operational

On Friday, 14 November, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) lost power from the Dniprovskа transmission line. It is the main line supplying the temporarily occupied plant. As a result, the facility faced the threat of yet another blackout.

This was reported by Energoatom, Censor.NET informs.

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Only one power line remains operational

"On 14 November at 4:18 p.m. Kyiv time, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost power from one of its two external transmission lines — the 750 kV ZNPP–Dniprovskа line, which is the main source of supply for the temporarily occupied plant," the statement said.

The plant is currently receiving power for its own needs from only one transmission line.

Read more: Local ceasefire declared near occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP for power line repairs – IAEA

An 11th blackout may occur

"External power supply to the plant, which is essential for its safe operation, is once again at risk. In the event of a complete disconnection from the power system, ZNPP may face another, eleventh blackout, posing a serious threat to nuclear safety," Energoatom added.

Watch more: ZNPP recovers from month-long blackout - Ministry of Energy. VIDEO