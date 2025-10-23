ZNPP recovers from month-long blackout - Ministry of Energy. VIDEO

Power engineers have restored power to the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russian invaders.

This was reported by Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The Zaporizhzhia NPP has recovered from the blackout: power engineers have restored power to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. This allowed the plant to be brought out of the full - the tenth - blackout regime in which it had been for the past month," she noted.

Repairs to the 750 kV Dniprovska line have been completed, and work is currently underway on the 330 kV Ferosplavna line.

Read more: Ukraine calls on world to recognize actions of Russia and Rosatom at ZNPP as illegal and critically dangerous - Sybiha

All this time, the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was supported exclusively by emergency diesel generators, which created an unprecedented threat to the nuclear and radiation safety of Europe.

"The reason for the month-long power outage was the actions of the Russian occupation forces, who are systematically shelling and damaging the power lines connecting the ZNPP with the unified power system of Ukraine," the minister added.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian power engineers have restored the power lines to the plant 42 times.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, reported that repairs to the power lines supplying the Zaporizhzhia NPP had begun. There is a local "truce" near the station.

As a reminder, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is critical, the station has been operating on generators for the seventh day. On September 29, Sybiha and Grossi discussed threats to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

It was also reported that due to the lack of external power for more than 72 hours, the emergency generators at the Zaporizhzhia NPP are operating at maximum. Uncontrolled heating of the reactors, comparable to the Fukushima scenario, is possible.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that the Russian occupiers are trying to involve the IAEA in reconnecting the station in order to justify the theft.

Read more: Repairs have begun on power lines supplying ZNPP. There is local "truce" near station - Grossi