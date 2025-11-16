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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force
On the evening of Saturday, November 16, Russian drones continue their attacks. This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.
Movement of strike UAVs
At 17:30, it was reported that a UAV was heading towards the Odesa/Mykolaiv regions from the Black Sea.
At 17:31 - New group of UAVs:
- in the north of the Chernihiv region in a south-westerly direction;
- in the north of the Sumy region, heading south.
At 18:07 - UAV from the south of Sumy region - to Poltava region.
At 18:37 - Poltava region: UAV in the Kremenchuk district, heading southwest.
At 19:12 - UAV heading for Odesa/Mykolaiv regions from the Black Sea.
At 19:17 - UAV over Sumy from the north.
At 19:27 - UAV heading for Odesa from the south.
Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!
Earlier, we reported that the Defense Forces control most of Kupiansk, and Russians are cut off from supplies in the northern parts of the city.
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