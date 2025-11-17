Zaporizhzhia strike on 18 August: woman dies in hospital

During the night, a 28-year-old woman who had been wounded in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 18 August died in hospital. For almost three months, doctors fought for her life, but they were unable to save her.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"My condolences to the family. Our people, our losses, our pain…" the statement says.

Thus, four people have been killed as a result of the Russian attack on 18 August.

As of today, 16 injured people remain in hospital, four of them in serious condition. Doctors continue to fight for the life of each patient.

Read more: FSB agent who directed Russian strikes on fuel depots in Zaporizhzhia was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Strike on Zaporizhzhia on 18 August

On the morning of 18 August, a powerful explosion rocked Zaporizhzhia. Fedorov said that the enemy had tried to hit Zaporizhzhia’s critical infrastructure, launching two strikes.

As a result of another enemy strike, shops and a bus stop caught fire; a minibus, residential buildings and a workshop of one of the city’s enterprises were damaged.

See more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: two killed, among injured - six children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS