Enemy advanced near Yampil, Novomarkove, Rivnopillia, and Novouspenivske, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Yampil (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region), Novomarkove (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region), Rivnopillia (a village in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region) and Novouspenivske (a village in the Huliaipole district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Read more: General Staff reported on situation in Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions: Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their defensive operation



Yampil



Rivnopillia



Novouspenivske