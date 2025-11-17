Ukraine will receive eight SAMP-T air defense launch systems from France, - Zelenskyy

The new agreement with France provides for a significant strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, particularly in the field of air defense and aviation.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

What will France provide to Ukraine?

According to him, Ukraine will be able to receive eight SAMP-T air defense systems, 100 Rafale F-4 fighter jets, and a range of other high-tech equipment.

Ukraine will be able to receive 100 Rafale F-4 aircraft, very powerful French radars, 8 SAMP-T air defense systems, and 6 launchers. For some, these are technical details, but for us, they are important," Zelenskyy said.

Non-public nuances

The president also announced that France would transfer 55 electric locomotives to Ukraine, which would provide additional assistance to Ukrainian infrastructure.

At the same time, Zelenskyy refused to disclose the full list and characteristics of the weapons provided. According to him, the disclosure of certain details could pose risks to both Ukraine and its partners.

"We can only talk about specific types of weapons when they are already performing their tasks," the head of state stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy on "historic" declaration with France: Ukraine to acquire 100 Rafale F4 jets by 2035 and SAMP-T air-defence systems

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