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Von der Leyen: Threats to European security are growing after sabotage in Poland

Ursula von der Leyen at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that security threats in Europe are real and continue to grow. This was her response to the sabotage on the railway in Poland.

She reported this in her post on X, according to Censor.NET.

According to her, in light of these incidents, Europe must strengthen its ability to counter hostile actions and enhance the protection of critical infrastructure.

"Europe must urgently strengthen its ability to protect our skies and our infrastructure. Poland ranks first in Europe in terms of defense spending. And it will be the biggest beneficiary of the SAFE instrument. Together we are stronger," she said.

Read more: We would rather eat grass than become Russian colony again, - Sikorski

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Poland (1599) act of subversion (110) Ursula von der Leyen (373)
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