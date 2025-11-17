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News Attack of drones
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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

the attack by shaheds on November 17

On the evening of Monday, November 17, Russian invaders launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

Read more: Search and rescue operations have been completed in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv: six people were killed. Five people were injured, including one child. PHOTOS

In which regions are hostile drones being detected?

At 17:44, it was reported that three UAVs from the Kharkiv region were heading towards the Poltava region.

At 18:11 - drones in the Kharkiv region heading towards/past Lozova from the east.

At 18:28 - UAV in the east of the Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northwest.

At 18:37, Russian drones were spotted in the Sumy district of the Sumy region, heading southwest.

At 19:18 - UAV in the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region, heading northeast.

At 7:20 p.m. - "Shaheds" in the Dnipropetrovsk region, heading for Pavlohrad.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

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