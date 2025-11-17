Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

On the evening of Monday, November 17, Russian invaders launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

Read more: Search and rescue operations have been completed in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv: six people were killed. Five people were injured, including one child. PHOTOS

In which regions are hostile drones being detected?

At 17:44, it was reported that three UAVs from the Kharkiv region were heading towards the Poltava region.

At 18:11 - drones in the Kharkiv region heading towards/past Lozova from the east.

At 18:28 - UAV in the east of the Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northwest.

At 18:37, Russian drones were spotted in the Sumy district of the Sumy region, heading southwest.

At 19:18 - UAV in the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region, heading northeast.

At 7:20 p.m. - "Shaheds" in the Dnipropetrovsk region, heading for Pavlohrad.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!