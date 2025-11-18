Enemy attacks Horodnia in Chernihiv region with drones: two women killed. PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday, 18 November 2025, Russian troops attacked Horodnia in the Chernihiv region with strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

See more: In evening, Russian UAVs attacked infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

There are fatalities

According to him, last night’s attack on Horodnia claimed two lives. Two civilian women aged 75 and 72, both local residents, were killed.

Read more: Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region again: critical infrastructure damaged

Strike on an enterprise

"An absolutely vile strike. The Russians attacked the city with strike drones at midnight, when people were already asleep. Homes were damaged. One of the hits also struck the building of an idle enterprise. Fires broke out at the impact sites. Firefighters have extinguished the blazes," Chaus added.

















A total of 11 shellings were recorded in the region over the past day.

See more: Ruscists attack Chernihiv region with drones: infrastructure facility and enterprise hangar catch fire. PHOTOS