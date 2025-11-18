Ukrenergo says power outage schedules may be eased

Ukraine’s hourly power outage schedules may not only become stricter but also be eased, depending on the pace of repairs to the country’s energy infrastructure.

This was stated by Ukrenergo CEO Vitalii Zaichenko, Censor.NET reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Repair of damaged facilities

He noted that energy workers are continuously repairing and restoring damaged facilities, making an improvement in the situation entirely possible in the near future.

"Changes can also move in a positive direction. Everyone is working to restore energy facilities. It is only a matter of time," Zaichenko said.

Read more: Ruscists attacks energy facilities in four regions. Power outage schedules in effect – Energy Ministry

Commenting on forecasts that outage schedules may remain in place throughout the winter, the Ukrenergo chief acknowledged that such a scenario remains realistic due to the ongoing war. At the same time, he stressed that energy workers are doing everything possible to minimise restrictions.

"Potentially, this is possible. The war is not over. I can only assure you that, as the transmission system operator together with power plant owners, we are doing everything possible to minimise or cancel outages," Zaichenko added.

Background