Wadephul, Witkoff and Fidan discuss war in Ukraine: attacks on energy infrastructure must stop immediately

On November 20, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul held phone talks with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Ukrinform, with Wadephul making the statement.

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Ending the war

"We discussed our various ongoing efforts aimed at stopping Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine and finally putting an end to immeasurable human suffering," Wadephul said.

He added that the interlocutors also touched on "specific ideas that are currently being discussed."

For their part, Fidan and Witkoff stressed the importance of close coordination with Germany and European partners.

See more: Russia kills 25 people in Ternopil, including three children. Dozens injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Attacks on energy infrastructure

"With winter approaching, the first step must be an immediate halt to attacks on energy infrastructure to prevent further suffering from low temperatures. Then talks on a lasting ceasefire must begin without delay," the German foreign minister stressed.

Read more: EU Ambassador Mathernova: Ukrainian communities must be fully prepared for unpredictable