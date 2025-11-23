Two people were killed and eight were wounded as result of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia and region. PHOTOS
Over the past day, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and settlements in the Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka, and Polohy districts of the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in casualties and injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
"Two people were killed and eight wounded as a result of enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka and Polohiv districts," the report said.
Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 894 strikes on 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
What did the Russians use to attack?
As noted, the occupiers struck the region with aircraft, various types of UAVs, MLRS, and artillery.
- Russian troops carried out six air strikes on Hulyaypole, Ternuvate, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, and Bilohirya.
- 565 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Znachkove, Berestove, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Chervone, Zatyshshia, Yablukove, Varvarivka, and Pryluky.
- Eight MLRS strikes hit Lezhine, Yurkivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Zatyshshia, Varvarivka, and Preobrazhenka.
- 315 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Chervone, Yablukove, and Varvarivka.
Damage and elimination of consequences
It is reported that 53 reports of damage to residential buildings, non-residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been received.
The consequences of the night attack are currently being eliminated - all services are working around the clock.
What preceded
On the evening of Saturday, 22 November, Russian invaders shelled Zaporizhzhia. It was reported that six people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password