Woman in Irpin detained for killing husband over his pro-Russian views. PHOTOS

In Irpin, Kyiv region, a woman has been detained after killing her husband during an argument, allegedly over his pro-Russian views.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

On 21 November, a domestic dispute broke out in the couple’s apartment between a 54-year-old woman and her 71-year-old husband.

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"According to the suspect, the row flared up over her husband’s allegedly pro-Russian views and his ties with relatives in the aggressor state. The woman also claims that the man had repeatedly threatened to throw her out of the home and had used physical violence against her.

While in a state of emotional agitation, the woman grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the man in the chest. After the attack, she immediately called an ambulance and the police. However, the 70-year-old victim died from his wounds before paramedics arrived," the statement says.

The woman has been detained and served with a notice of suspicion. The court has placed her in custody as a preventive measure.

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