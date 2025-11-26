Russians occupy Promin in Donetsk region and Vysoke in Zaporizhzhia region, advance near Myrnohrad and in Pokrovsk – DeepState. MAPS

Russian invaders have occupied Promin in Donetsk region and Vysoke in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The monitoring project DeepState reported this, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where has the enemy gained ground?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Promin (Donetsk region) and Vysoke (Zaporizhzhia region, occupied Soviet-era name Chervone), and has also gained ground near Myrnohrad (Donetsk region), Zatyshshia (Zaporizhzhia region), Marfopil (Zaporizhzhia region) and in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region)," the report says.

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Background

Earlier, the DeepState project reported that Russian invaders were advancing in two directions in the Donetsk region and in the Huliaipole district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Plant manufacturing rocket components has been hit in Cheboksary, Russia, - General Staff of AFU