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Russians occupy Promin in Donetsk region and Vysoke in Zaporizhzhia region, advance near Myrnohrad and in Pokrovsk – DeepState. MAPS
Russian invaders have occupied Promin in Donetsk region and Vysoke in the Zaporizhzhia region.
The monitoring project DeepState reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Where has the enemy gained ground?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Promin (Donetsk region) and Vysoke (Zaporizhzhia region, occupied Soviet-era name Chervone), and has also gained ground near Myrnohrad (Donetsk region), Zatyshshia (Zaporizhzhia region), Marfopil (Zaporizhzhia region) and in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region)," the report says.
Background
- Earlier, the DeepState project reported that Russian invaders were advancing in two directions in the Donetsk region and in the Huliaipole district of the Zaporizhzhia region.
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