EU may agree Ukraine funding plan in December – Finnish FM Valtonen
The European Union is likely to finalise its plan to finance Ukraine in December.
As reported by Censor.NET, citing The Telegraph, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said this.
It is noted that Valtonen’s comments came after a video call with EU foreign ministers.
The minister did not provide further details on the matter.
Russian assets to support Ukraine
- As a reminder, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier proposed using frozen Russian assets as collateral for providing Ukraine with "reparations loans". Formally, the sanctioned Russian assets would not be confiscated, but Ukraine would only start repaying these loans after Russia pays reparations.
- According to various estimates, the European Union’s "reparations loan" to Ukraine, secured by Russian assets, could amount to €130–140 billion. Its final size will be determined after the International Monetary Fund assesses Ukraine’s financing needs for 2026 and 2027.
- In total, more than €175 billion in cash from frozen Russian assets has accumulated at Euroclear, which can be used to secure the new loan. However, before the EU approves the reparations loan, it will want to pay off the G7 loan to Ukraine of €45 billion ($50 billion), agreed last year and meant to be serviced using profits from frozen Russian assets.
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