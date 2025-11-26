EU may agree Ukraine funding plan in December – Finnish FM Valtonen

The European Union is likely to finalise its plan to finance Ukraine in December.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing The Telegraph, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said this.

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It is noted that Valtonen’s comments came after a video call with EU foreign ministers.

The minister did not provide further details on the matter.

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