Too early to say Vysoke is lost: fierce fighting continues – Southern Defence Forces

The Defence Forces of the South have denied reports that Russian forces have occupied the settlement of Vysoke in Zaporizhzhia region.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defence Forces

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Fighting continues in Vysoke

"It is far too early to say that the enemy has captured this settlement while the defensive operation is still underway. There is indeed intense fighting there. There have been several combat engagements near the settlement. No loss of our positions has been recorded," the spokesperson said.

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No official confirmation

He noted that, as of now, there is no official information that Ukraine’s Defence Forces have withdrawn and the settlement of Vysoke has been lost. Voloshyn also stressed that during a defensive operation the line of contact is "a rather dynamic phenomenon".

According to the spokesperson, the overall situation in the Huliaipole sector is quite difficult, with fighting ongoing constantly.

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Background

Earlier, the monitoring project DeepState reported that Russian occupiers had seized control of Vysoke in Zaporizhzhia region.