Sweden calls on Brussels to quickly increase economic pressure on Kremlin

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malm Stenergard said that the European Union should increase sanctions pressure on Russia to force it to pursue peace.

According to Censor.NET, she stressed that the EU must continue economic restrictions and work on new sanctions.

Sweden insists on a tougher EU approach

According to Malmer Stenegård, sanctions should have a stronger impact on Russian energy revenues. She stressed that this could make it more difficult for the Kremlin to continue the war.

"We want the EU to continue working on the 20th package of sanctions... We can increase the cost of Putin's war," the minister said.

She also reiterated the idea of a special loan for Ukraine, which could be financed from frozen Russian assets. The minister added that the European Commission is preparing to present the necessary legal documents.

EU plans for 20th package of sanctions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed that the EU expects to finalize a new package of sanctions by the end of 2025. The European Union has already stated that this package will not be the last and that work on further restrictions will continue.

Earlier, we reported that the EU will determine the future of sanctions and frozen Russian assets. This was stated by European Council President António Costa.