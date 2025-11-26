Ukrainian Mirage fighter pilot downs Kh-101 cruise missile during mass Russian attack. VIDEO

The Air Force of the Armed Forces has released previously unpublished footage of the interception of a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

According to Censor.NET, a Ukrainian pilot flying a French Mirage 2000 fighter jet shot down one of the cruise missiles during one of the terrorist state’s mass attacks.

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Earlier, it was reported that a Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot performed combat manoeuvres and evaded a Russian air-to-air missile.

Watch more: "Effectiveness in shooting down missiles and drones is 98%": Air Force shows French Mirage 2000 in action. VIDEO