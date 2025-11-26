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News Russian aerial attacks air space of Ukraine
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Ukrainian Mirage fighter pilot downs Kh-101 cruise missile during mass Russian attack. VIDEO

The Air Force of the Armed Forces has released previously unpublished footage of the interception of a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

According to Censor.NET, a Ukrainian pilot flying a French Mirage 2000 fighter jet shot down one of the cruise missiles during one of the terrorist state’s mass attacks.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Earlier, it was reported that a Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot performed combat manoeuvres and evaded a Russian air-to-air missile.

Watch more: "Effectiveness in shooting down missiles and drones is 98%": Air Force shows French Mirage 2000 in action. VIDEO

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cruise missile (537) elimination (7437) attack (806) airspace of Ukraine (11) Air forces (2026) air pilot (80)
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