"Effectiveness in shooting down missiles and drones is 98%": Air Force shows French Mirage 2000 in action. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force has showcased a French Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action during a combat mission.

The video was posted on the Facebook page of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports Censor.NET.

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Mirage in action

A pilot whose name is not disclosed by Ukraine’s Air Force said that before training in France and taking the controls of a Mirage 2000, he flew Su-27s. He described his impressions of the aircraft as "very good".

"The effectiveness of shooting down enemy drones and missiles with this aircraft is 98%. These are impressive numbers," the pilot stressed.

See more: F-16 and Mirage-2000 aircraft shot down at least 10 enemy missiles last night - Air Force

The serviceman noted that the Air Force needs to continue developing and receive more new aircraft and more modern weapons in order to counter Russia’s onslaught.

Another pilot, Davyd, said they constantly change airfields because the Russians are trying to destroy the aircraft. At the same time, another pilot, Dmytro, noted that one of their most recent combat sorties took place amid a combined missile-and-drone attack.

The video also shows the launch of a Magic 2 missile, which has a range of up to 15 km. It has also proved highly effective, with an almost 100% kill rate.

See more: F-16 and Mirage-2000 aircraft shot down at least 10 enemy missiles last night - Air Force

More about the Mirage 2000-5

This is a French fourth-generation, single-engine multirole jet fighter.

The Mirage 2000-5 variant features a more advanced radar, a new multifunction computing unit that has replaced the older main computers, and a new inertial navigation system that uses lasers instead of a mechanical setup. Another improvement is an integrated monitoring and control system.

The aircraft has a maximum range of 3,335 km and a top speed of 2,340 km/h. It can carry up to 6,300 kg of payload, including SCALP cruise missiles – the French version of the Storm Shadow missile.

See more: France’s Mirage-2000 fighter jets shoot down X-101 missiles for first time during Russian attack on March 7. PHOTO OF DAY