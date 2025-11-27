Ukraine joins ranks of countries with largest military budgets – media. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine has become one of the countries with the highest defence spending, taking a leading position in the global ranking of military budgets.

According to data published by Ukrinform, Ukraine will spend $54 billion on defence in 2025, reports Censor.NET.

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Ukraine ranks 9th among countries with the largest military budgets

The United States remains the leader in defence spending, with a budget of 949.2 billion dollars. It is followed by China with 449.9 billion dollars and Russia with 352.1 billion.

The top ten also include India with 281.7 billion, South Korea with 263 billion, Saudi Arabia with 135.3 billion, Germany with 106.8 billion, Ukraine with 103 billion (in total spending under a different calculation), the United Kingdom with 91.1 billion and Japan with 80.3 billion dollars.

The outlet’s infographic also shows defence spending per capita. South Korea spends the most per citizen, at 9.2 thousand dollars. It is followed by Qatar, the United States, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. For Ukraine, the figure stands at 2.7 thousand dollars per person.

In terms of defence spending as a share of GDP, South Korea again tops the list with 34.4%. Ukraine is in second place with 17.1% of GDP, which illustrates the enormous burden the war places on the economy. By comparison, the figure for the United States is 6.1%.

Taken together, the 15 countries with the largest military budgets spend more than 2 trillion dollars, which accounts for roughly three quarters of global defence expenditure.

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