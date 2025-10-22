Rada adopted the 2026 state budget in the first reading. PHOTO

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted the draft state budget for 2026 in the first reading.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

256 MPs voted for the decision, three were against, and 51 abstained.

Now, the government must finalise the document, taking into account the proposals of MPs, and submit it to the Parliament for approval by November.

What happened before?

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine on the defence budget for 2026.

Later, Zelenskyy signed a law that provides for an increase in spending on the national security and defence sector by UAH 324.7 billion.

