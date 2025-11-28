33rd SAR "hands out tickets to Kobzon concert" to three occupiers’ assault groups near Huliaipole. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment (SAR) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated three Russian assault groups that tried to break through near Huliaipole. Southern Defence Forces report that the enemy’s advance has been halted and control over the situation restored.

As Censor.NET reports, Russian units made another attempt at offensive operations, trying to push deeper into Ukrainian defensive lines. However, troops of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment, together with adjacent assault and mechanised units, successfully repelled the attack.

Watch more: Near Huliaipole, AFU held back the enemy’s offensive, front line has been stabilised, - Southern Defence Forces. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the elimination of three enemy assault groups near Huliaypole.

("Handed out tickets to a Kobzon concert" – a dark joke meaning they killed the assault groups - ed.note)

Watch more: Occupiers dropped three FAB-500 bombs on centre of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Read more: Situation in Huliaipole direction is difficult, but there is no encirclement. Communications and logistics remain intact, - Southern Defence Forces