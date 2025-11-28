Russian forces make no gains in Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions – National Guard

Russian forces have failed to advance in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions despite intensive assault operations and artillery strikes.

Spokesperson for the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk said this on television, reports Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"We can see that the enemy has not achieved any success in this sector: they have failed both to gain a foothold and to achieve even minor tactical breakthroughs," he said.

According to the spokesperson, eight combat engagements were recorded in these directions over the past day, which indicates a relatively low intensity of the enemy’s assault attempts.

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"In this sector of the front, the enemy traditionally makes frequent use of guided aerial bombs, just as along the northern part of Kharkiv region in general. Recently, we have also seen small infantry groups and, of course, assault raids, when the enemy tries to push deeper into our positions via border areas, using artillery strikes and the tactics of sabotage and reconnaissance groups," Muzychuk noted.

Spokesperson added that the Ukrainian side is constantly monitoring enemy movements and resources in this area, as the logistics of Russian units here are simpler and allow them to replenish ammunition and equipment more quickly.

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