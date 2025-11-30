Zelenskyy appointed Markarova as advisor on Ukraine’s reconstruction and investments

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oksana Markarova as his advisor on Ukraine's reconstruction and investments.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Markarova has been appointed to a new position

"Starting today, Oksana Markarova will continue to assist our country as my advisor on Ukraine's reconstruction and investment. We will defend our independence and Ukraine's right to be a sovereign European state. We have been providing Ukraine with the ability to defend itself and resist full-scale Russian aggression on a daily basis for almost four years. Despite all the difficulties, we are providing Ukraine with the necessary weapons, air defense systems, and sufficient resources for internal stability," he writes.

According to Zelenskyy, in addition to the fundamental goal of protecting Ukraine's independence and working daily to ensure its survival, we have a long-term goal: to enable Ukraine to rebuild after the fighting and resume normal economic development.

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This is a task for the Ukrainian government, all our institutions, Ukrainian businesses, and I believe that everyone who can help Ukraine in this regard should do so.

"I am glad that Oksana is staying with our government team, and her responsibilities will now include advising on issues that strengthen Ukraine, namely improving the business climate, strengthening our country's financial stability, attracting investment, and planning reconstruction together with our strategic partners," the head of state concluded.

What preceded it?

On November 19, Censor.NET, citing a source "close to the Office of the President," and on November 20, hromadske, citing a source in the Servant of the People party, reported that Markarova had allegedly refused to head the OP instead of Andrii Yermak. Later, Markarova stated that she had not been offered the position of head of the Office of the President.