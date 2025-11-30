Ukrainian Foreign Ministry thanked Poland for refusing to negotiate with Orbán
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded positively to Polish President Karol Nawrocki's decision not to hold a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
According to Censor.NET, the minister wrote about this on social network X.
Poland demonstrates a principled position
Nawrocki decided to cancel the meeting with Orbán due to his recent trip to Moscow and talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was announced by Marcin Przydacz, head of the International Policy Bureau of the Polish President's Office.
Sybiha emphasized that this step is an important signal of support for Ukraine and European unity.
"This is a really good decision. It demonstrates Poland's principled position and its strong sense of solidarity, confirming its commitment to European unity and security at a crucial moment. Thank you, Poland!" wrote the foreign minister.
Cancelled visit to Budapest
It is noted that on Wednesday, December 3, Karol Nawrocki will leave for a two-day visit to Hungary, where he will participate in the summit of the leaders of the Visegrad Group countries. On Thursday, the Polish president, accompanied by his wife, was to make an official visit to Budapest and hold meetings with, among others, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Orbán's visit to Moscow
- We would like to remind you that on November 28, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
- It was also reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, during a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, stated that Budapest was ready to become a venue for peace talks on the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.
- In addition, Orbán stated that Ukraine's buffer status would ensure peace in the post-war period.
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