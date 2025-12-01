Enemy attacked civilian vehicle with drone in Sumy region: one dead and one injured

Today, 1 December, in the morning, in the Bilopillia community in the Sumy region, a Russian drone struck a car carrying two civilians.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Sumy RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There is one dead and one wounded

Unfortunately, the 53-year-old driver died at the scene.

The passenger sustained minor injuries.

No further information about the hostile attack is available at this time.

See more: Russian forces attack food delivery truck in Bilopillia community and strike apartment building in Sumy, injuring two. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that during the day, from the morning of 30 November to the morning of 1 December 2025, Russian troops carried out more than 50 shellings of 32 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy region.

Read more: Enemy struck energy infrastructure of Sumy region: there are interruptions in electricity and water