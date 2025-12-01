Trehubov: Russia keeps up offensive in Kharkiv region - battles for Kupiansk continue

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces remain highly active. The enemy is using small assault groups and UAVs, but their gains are doubtful.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated on the nationwide "United News" telethon by Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications directorate of the Joint Forces Grouping.

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"Judging by how actively Putin himself lies about Kupiansk, they are desperate to show they are gaining ground on several sectors at once, including major gains in the Kharkiv region. And to do that, they need to name some settlement you can at least find on the map, including for Americans. They have been lying that Kupiansk has effectively been captured since October; that’s more than a month now. This month, Putin has started doing it personally, and before that, it was the General Staff," the head of the communications directorate of the Joint Forces Grouping noted.

Read more: Heavy fog helps enemy infiltrate Vovchansk, - Trehubov

Situation on the Kupiansk front

Over the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kupiansk direction. On 29 November, however, the occupiers carried out 14 attacks.

Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assault actions near the settlements of Pishchane, Kolisnykivka and Novoplatonivka, and in the direction of Nova Kruhliakivka, Hlushkivka and Petropavlivka.

Read more: Ruscists are advancing in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions, - DeepState. MAP