Syrskyi: As kill zone expands, medical units set up underground workspaces and evacuation of wounded goes robotic

Drone Industry

On the front line, the extensive use of drones is expanding the kill zone, making it harder to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated this following a staff meeting on urgent issues in military medicine, Censor.NET reports.

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Kill zone is expanding

"Because of the widespread use of UAVs, the kill zone is expanding and evacuating the wounded is becoming increasingly difficult. The enemy, in violation of international humanitarian law, is ruthlessly and insidiously striking medevacs and stabilization points," the Commander-in-Chief said.

As a result, he said, medical units of frontline brigades are moving underground, while wounded soldiers are being evacuated from the front line by unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs)

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Brigades share their experience

It is noted that during the meeting, representatives of combat brigades shared their experience. Syrskyi believes these units should serve as examples, and that their solutions should be further developed and scaled up.

For example, medical personnel of the 151st Separate Mechanised Brigade have set up a well-equipped, spacious underground stabilization point.

The medical service of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade described the specifics of evacuating the wounded under constant enemy drone strikes.

The effective use of UGVs for evacuation was detailed in a report by the commander of the unmanned ground vehicles company of the 3rd Assault Brigade, which has evacuated 147 soldiers this way since the beginning of the year.

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UGVs have great future.

"We discussed both achievements and problem areas, as well as proposals to address them. We are looking for ways to overcome the shortage of armoured evacuation vehicles, other transport and equipment for medical units," Syrskyi said.

He expressed confidence that unmanned ground vehicle s have a great future.

"We are developing this area and introducing new models. We are applying advanced solutions and approaches to evacuating the wounded using drones of all types. Taking into account the reports, I have defined the key priorities for the medical service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for December," the Commander-in-Chief added.

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