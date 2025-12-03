There is no "compromise version" of plan regarding Ukraine, and "some American proposals do not suit Russia," - Ushakov

During negotiations between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, the general concept of the US peace plan was discussed, without going into specific details or decisions.

This was announced by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov following the meeting, according to Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

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It was about the essence

"We discussed not specific wording and decisions, but the essence. The parties see "enormous prospects for cooperation," he said.

According to Ushakov, several options for a plan to "settle the situation in Ukraine" were discussed at the meeting, and during the five hours that the meeting lasted, this issue "was discussed in detail."

He said that Moscow had received four more documents in addition to the initial US plan for a settlement in Ukraine consisting of 28 points.

Read more: Trump: US is no longer "monetarily involved" in war in Ukraine

Peaceful prospects

When asked how the prospects for peace had changed after the talks, Ushakov shrugged and said, "They certainly haven't gotten any further away."

He added that there is no "compromise option" for Ukraine yet, and that "some American proposals are not acceptable to Russia."

The "territorial issue" was also discussed at the meeting.

Read more: Zelenskyy heard report on negotiations in US: Geneva document finalised

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that negotiations between US delegates in Moscow ended without compromise and that the meeting with Trump would not take place.

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