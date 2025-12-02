Zelenskyy heard report on negotiations in US: Geneva document finalised

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to the report of the Ukrainian delegation after negotiations in the United States.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"We personally discussed matters that cannot be discussed over the phone.



Rustem Umerov and participants in the negotiations in Florida reported on the main points emphasised by the American side in the dialogue. The work was based on the Geneva document, and this document was finalised," the president said.

Zelenskyy thanked Hnatov for the informative briefing from American partners on the real situation on the front lines.

Read more: Trump enlists unofficial mediators for "peace deal" on Ukraine, - CNN

"With the participation of intelligence services, discussions were held with the American side on the prospects for implementing certain steps on the front line and on the issue of ensuring security from Russian strikes and violations of agreements in the event of a ceasefire," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian diplomats are also working with partners to ensure that European countries and other members of the Coalition of the Willing are substantively involved in developing solutions.

"I informed the team about the talks with European leaders and Steve Witkoff, which took place yesterday in Paris. We note that the Russians have already launched new disinformation campaigns in view of their upcoming meetings with the American side," the president stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy on peace talks: ’Right now, these are special days when lot can change’

Zelenskyy also instructed to continue working as constructively as possible with President Trump's team and with European partners.

"Ukrainian intelligence will share with our partners the information we have about Russia's true intentions and its attempts to use diplomatic efforts as a cover to weaken sanctions and block important collective European decisions.



Ukraine takes all diplomatic work very seriously: we are interested in genuine peace and guaranteed security. It is precisely this interest that must be squeezed out of the Russian side, and this task can only be achieved jointly with our partners. The NSDC Secretary will be in touch with the US to determine the schedule for further meetings," he concluded.

Read more: Umierov on negotiations in Florida: significant progress has been made

Negotiations in Florida

Earlier it was reported that the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, together with his team, are already on their way to the United States.

On Sunday, 30 November, representatives of the US and Ukraine will meet in Florida to continue negotiations on an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Axios wrote that on Sunday, 30 November, the US wants to reach agreements on two issues at a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami: territory and security guarantees.

It was later reported that negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations had begun in Miami.

Read more: Merz: No decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine – and no imposed peace