Umierov on negotiations in Florida: significant progress has been made

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of the Ukrainian delegation's work in Florida.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"During two very productive days in the US, we spent many hours in meetings and negotiations. We managed to achieve significant progress, although some issues require further refinement. We are grateful to the American side for their constructive and partnership approach. We agreed to maintain constant and close contact in continuing this process," the statement said.

According to Umerov, a full report is currently being prepared for President Zelenskyy, which will be presented in person during a meeting in Europe.

The Ukrainian negotiating team is currently traveling to Europe.

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Talks in Florida