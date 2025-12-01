Umierov on negotiations in Florida: significant progress has been made
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of the Ukrainian delegation's work in Florida.
He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
"During two very productive days in the US, we spent many hours in meetings and negotiations. We managed to achieve significant progress, although some issues require further refinement. We are grateful to the American side for their constructive and partnership approach. We agreed to maintain constant and close contact in continuing this process," the statement said.
According to Umerov, a full report is currently being prepared for President Zelenskyy, which will be presented in person during a meeting in Europe.
The Ukrainian negotiating team is currently traveling to Europe.
Talks in Florida
- Earlier, it was reported that NSDC Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umierov and his team were already on their way to the United States.
- On Sunday, 30 November, representatives of the United States and Ukraine are to meet in Florida to continue talks on an agreement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- Axios wrote that at the 30 November meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami, the United States wants to reach understandings on two issues – territory and security guarantees.
- It was later reported that talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations had begun in Miami.
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