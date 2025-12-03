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News Situation in the Pokrovsk direction Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized - GT "East"

What is happening in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: statement from the military

Ukrainian defenders are organizing additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad to ensure an uninterrupted supply of units.

This was reported by the GT "East", according to Censor.NET.

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According to the military, 90 Russian assaults were repelled in the area of responsibility over the past day.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Maiak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Dachne, and in the direction of Novopavlivka," the report says.

Read also on Censor.NET: 201 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours: over 50 enemy assaults repelled in the Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff. MAP

Defenders neutralized 130 Russian soldiers, 90 of whom were killed. Nineteen unmanned aerial vehicles, five vehicles, a tank, and an armored combat vehicle were also destroyed.

Pokrovsk

Search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are continuing in the city.

Read more: AFU control of Pokrovsk is almost lost, Myrnohrad "virtually completely" encircled – NATO

Myrnohrad

The units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

"Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure the uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units," the military command said.

What preceded it?

  • The General Staff stated that Russia's claims about the capture of Pokrovsk, Vovchansk, and Kupiansk are not true.
  • At the same time, NATO stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had almost lost control of Pokrovsk. Myrnohrad is "almost completely" surrounded.

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military actions (3415) Pokrovsk (888) Myrnohrad (189)
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