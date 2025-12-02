AFU control of Pokrovsk is almost lost, Myrnohrad "virtually completely" encircled – NATO

NATO has assessed the situation on the front in Ukraine and stated that Ukrainian defenders in Myrnohrad are "virtually encircled", while more than 95% of Pokrovsk is controlled by Russian forces.

A senior NATO official said this to journalists ahead of a ministerial meeting of the Alliance, reports Censor.NET, citing European Pravda.

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What happens now

Within the Alliance, a dedicated group of officials is assessing the situation on the battlefield in the Russian-Ukrainian war, using both non-public information provided by Ukrainian partners and allied intelligence.

According to NATO’s assessment, it can now be said that "Myrnohrad is practically completely encircled".

Read more: Enemy continues to disperse across Pokrovsk and its outskirts. Logistics to Myrnohrad complicated – DeepState

"There is a narrow corridor through which the Ukrainians can withdraw some of their forces, but we are talking about a very narrow corridor, and even that is under fire control. So overall, this is an encirclement, even if we cannot yet speak of a full encirclement," the NATO representative said.

The Alliance also stresses that Ukrainian troops in the city have not laid down their arms and continue to repel attacks, although they are facing serious supply shortages.

"Ukrainian forces are still conducting defensive operations inside the city, but since supply routes are almost completely cut, Ukrainian troops depend on resupply by drones, and that is becoming increasingly difficult," the NATO official said.

Read more: Russian Foreign Ministry on NATO statement about possible "pre-emptive strike": "Deliberate attempt to undermine efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis"

Pokrovsk is almost lost

The Alliance has also acknowledged that Ukraine’s control over Pokrovsk has been "almost completely" lost.

"Russian forces control more than 95% of the city… There are only isolated pockets where Ukrainian forces continue to resist," he said.

NATO officials noted that Ukraine is preparing further defensive lines in case these towns are lost and for the period afterwards.

"Ukraine is building additional defensive lines in the sectors where Russian forces are expected to advance after Pokrovsk. The Ukrainians have already taken steps to slow this advance," the Alliance representative added.

Watch more: Defensive operation in Pokrovsk complicated by weather conditions, - 7th Airborne Corps. VIDEO