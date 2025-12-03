EU to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s financing needs in 2026–2027 – von der Leyen

The European Union plans to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s external financing needs for 2026–2027, amounting to €90 billion.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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"We propose to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s financing needs for the next two years, which amounts to €90 billion. The remainder should be covered by international partners," von der Leyen said.

Budget support

"First, we will use the funds for budget support to Ukraine, and here we will build on the success of existing instruments. You know both of them: this is either macro-financial assistance and/or the Ukraine Facility," the European Commission President explained.

Read more: European Commission has proposed three options for financing Ukraine in 2026-2027

Military assistance

The second area is military support, whose main goal is to strengthen Ukraine’s defence-industrial capacity and integrate Ukrainian capabilities into the EU’s defence industrial base.

Von der Leyen clarified that a "cascading effect" principle would apply: priority will be given to manufacturers within the EU, while in urgent cases procurement will also be possible outside Europe.

Read more: European Commission has proposed three options for financing Ukraine in 2026-2027