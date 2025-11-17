European Commission has proposed three options for financing Ukraine in 2026-2027

The European Commission has proposed three options for financial support for Ukraine for 2026-2027 to EU member states.

The relevant letter from President Ursula von der Leyen is dated November 17, according to Censor.NET, citing the European Pravda.

The document states that Ukraine may receive support:

in the form of grants financed by member states; in the form of a limited recourse loan financed by the EU through borrowing on external markets; in the form of a limited recourse loan linked to the use of Russia's frozen assets.

Von der Leyen called on EU member states to reach a clear decision on funding as soon as possible so that it can be agreed at the next European Council meeting in December. The European Commission President stressed that timely financial support for Ukraine would help increase pressure on Russia and lay the groundwork for an end to hostilities and peace talks.

Read more: EU on NABU’s investigation into "Energoatom": Fighting corruption is important condition for Ukraine’s membership

What preceded it?