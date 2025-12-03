All conditions for just peace in Ukraine are unlikely to be met, - Stubb

According to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, the conditions for a "just peace" in Ukraine are unlikely to be met.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to European Truth, this was reported by Politico.

According to Stubb, the reality is that "peace can be good, bad, or some kind of compromise."

"The reality is also that we Finns must prepare for the moment when peace comes, and that all the conditions for a just peace, which we have talked so much about over the past four years, are unlikely to be met," he said.

He added that "today we are closer to peace than yesterday" and that the coming days and weeks will show whether the negotiations will yield any results.

It is noted that Stubb's interview took place immediately after meetings between US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which failed to yield any progress in ending the war in Ukraine.

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