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US divided "peace plan" into four parts - NYT
The United States divided the "peace plan" into four "packages."
This is stated in an article in The New York Times, as reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
One of these "packages" concerns issues of Ukraine's sovereignty, in particular, restrictions on the future size of its army and the range of its missiles.
Others include economic cooperation between the US and Russia, and European security.
After Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner, his adviser Yurii Ushakov spoke. He said that Russia agreed with some parts of these four "packages," but Putin "did not hide our critical and even negative attitude" toward other parts.
What preceded it?
- On December 2, dictator Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
- During the talks, Vitkoff and Kushner present the parameters of the updated peace plan after discussions with Ukraine in Florida on November 30.
- It is known that during negotiations between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, the general concept of the US peace plan was discussed without going into specific details or decisions.
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