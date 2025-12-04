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US divided "peace plan" into four parts - NYT

The US peace plan has been divided into parts: what is it about?

The United States divided the "peace plan" into four "packages."

This is stated in an article in The New York Times, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

One of these "packages" concerns issues of Ukraine's sovereignty, in particular, restrictions on the future size of its army and the range of its missiles.

Others include economic cooperation between the US and Russia, and European security.

See also: Peace talks continue despite slow progress, says Stefanyishyna

After Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner, his adviser Yurii Ushakov spoke. He said that Russia agreed with some parts of these four "packages," but Putin "did not hide our critical and even negative attitude" toward other parts.

Read more: Ukraine contacted Witkoff after US delegation met with Putin in Moscow, - Sybiha

What preceded it?

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