Four unidentified drones shadowed Zelenskyy’s plane on route to Ireland – media

On Monday, 1 December, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Ireland, four unidentified military-type drones headed along the flight path of his plane, breaching a no-fly restriction.

As Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda, the Irish outlet The Journal reported this, referring to its own sources.

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The report says that four "military-type drones" reached an area near Dublin Airport where the plane carrying Zelenskyy was due to pass at around 11:00 p.m. The aircraft landed ahead of schedule, and therefore did not cross paths with the UAVs.

The drones then flew towards the Irish naval vessel LÉ William Butler Yeats, which had been covertly deployed off Dublin. The Irish Defence Forces decided not to shoot the drones down.

It has been established that the drones were launched from the north-east of Dublin and remained in the air for up to two hours. The outlet notes that it is currently unknown who launched them, for what purpose, or where the UAVs are now.

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"Irish security services have determined that the drones over Dublin Airport were large, extremely expensive and military-grade, and that the incident can be classified as a hybrid attack," the article says.

According to The Journal, following the incident an emergency meeting was held on Tuesday with Ireland’s top leadership, and the plane carrying Zelenskyy made a special departure from Dublin to minimise the risk of further drone incidents.

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Zelenskyy’s visit to Ireland