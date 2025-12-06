European Commission on US National Strategy: Decisions on EU will be made by EU itself

The European Commission commented on the updated US National Security Strategy, emphasizing that decisions concerning the European Union are made by the EU.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to "European Truth," this was announced by an EU spokesperson.

Referring to the publication of the US National Security Strategy, the spokesperson noted "the priority importance of ending Russia's war against Ukraine" and the significant attention paid to events in the Western Hemisphere, "which is key to the security of the US itself."

"We fully agree that 'Europe remains strategically and culturally important to the United States' and that 'transatlantic trade remains one of the pillars of the global economy and American prosperity,'" he said.

According to the spokesperson, the EU has been stepping up its efforts in recent years to reduce its dependence on the United States in defense matters.

Read more: EU prepares mechanism to unblock Russian assets for Ukraine, - Politico

"We will continue our constructive cooperation, ensuring Europe's competitiveness. The transatlantic partnership is unique, and, as always, allies are stronger together," he said.

"Decisions concerning the European Union are made by the European Union for the European Union, including decisions concerning our regulatory autonomy, the protection of freedom of speech, and the rules-based international order," the spokesperson added.

What preceded it?

The day before, the White House unveiled a new strategy for US national security. In particular, it states that the European continent is facing "civilizational destruction" due to decades of economic decline, as well as political and cultural failures. The updated strategy highlights the ideological gap that has opened up between Washington and its traditional allies.