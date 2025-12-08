Russia is demonstrating fastest pace of offensive in years, - The Telegraph

Russia has occupied approximately 322 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in November, one of the highest rates since the start of the full-scale war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Telegraph.

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According to DeepState, Russian troops advanced approximately 200 square miles (322 square kilometres) in November, twice as much as in October. The Institute for the Study of War notes that these figures are close to the most intense since the invasion began in 2022. In the east, Russia continues to press on the Siversk area and the Sloviansk direction.

The Telegraph writes that the current successes of the Russians strengthen the position of those who call for "peace deal" on Moscow’s terms. One option, which, according to the publication, was discussed with Donald Trump’s team, was large-scale territorial concessions by Ukraine — Kyiv and its European partners rejected this.

Read more: Enemy is trying to infiltrate northern part of Pokrovsk, taking advantage of fog, - "East" Grouping of Troops

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had a lengthy conversation with White House representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Shortly thereafter, Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on Ukrainian cities. Meanwhile, contradictory statements are being made in the United States: Donald Trump Jr. suggested a complete rejection of negotiations, while diplomat Keith Kellogg stressed that an agreement was "very close."

The West's position will be discussed during Zelenskyy's meeting with Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz in London. According to The Telegraph, the emergency format of the meeting is intended to prevent Ukraine from being "bypassed" in negotiations, which are increasingly controlled by the US.

Read more: US divided "peace plan" into four parts - NYT

At the same time, it is noted that the situation on the front line is not critical. According to Black Bird Group analyst Emil Kastehelmi, Russia is mainly capturing small settlements and agricultural areas, which has no strategic impact. He emphasises that "there is no collapse of the defence," and with the onset of winter, the pace of the Russian Federation's offensive may slow down again.