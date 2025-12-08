Ammunition depots, UAVs and fuel depots destroyed, fire continues in Temryuk: General Staff reports on results of strikes on enemy targets in TOT and Russia

As part of efforts to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of 8 December, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The following enemy targets were hit

Thus, in order to disrupt the enemy's logistics system, an ammunition depot was hit in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, near Chmyrivka.

In the area of temporarily occupied Donetsk, a warehouse of Russian occupiers' UAVs was hit.

In addition, in order to weaken the enemy's capabilities for storing and transporting fuel and lubricants, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of an enemy unit in the Simeykin area (temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region) was hit.

Also, in order to reduce the occupiers' air defence capabilities, a mobile fire group and a Pantsir-S1 air defence missile system were hit in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,181,680 people (+810 per day), 11,403 tanks, 34,917 artillery systems, 23,689 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As noted, the extent of damage in all cases is being clarified.

Results of previous strikes

The results of the strike on 5 December 2025 by strike UAVs on the Temryuk Sea Port (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation), which is involved in supporting the Russian occupation army, have been clarified. The destruction of 20 tanks, accounting for 70% of the total number, has been confirmed. In addition, a fire continues on the liquefied gas loading rack, where about two dozen railway tanks are located. As of the evening of 7 December, the total area of the fire was almost 1,000 square metres.

"The defence forces continue to take measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" the statement said.