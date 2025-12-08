Occupiers’ strikes on Pechenihy dam did not have significant impact on logistics, - Trehubov

Russian strikes on the Pechenihy dam in the Kharkiv region did not have a "significant impact" on the logistics of the Defense Forces.

This was announced on the air of Suspilne by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Group, according to Censor.NET.

Consequences of the attack on the dam

According to Trehubov, the enemy aimed to complicate the logistics of the Defense Forces.

"Obviously, the goal was to complicate logistics, but, first of all, preliminary strikes had been carried out long ago, and routes had been calculated long ago in case something critical happened, so it did not have a significant impact on logistics. It may have damaged civilian infrastructure in some way, which is bad, but not military logistics, as calculations had already been made in advance, because this is not the first strike," the spokesman said.

He noted that enemy drones had been flying over the facility for a long time.

"Drones flew there for a long time, and before that, strikes were carried out there for a long time using various means, and every time there is such an infrastructure facility, a normal soldier keeps in mind that it can be hit at any moment, so in this regard, it did not have a significant impact," Trehubov said.

Read more: Occupiers struck Pechenihy Reservoir dam in Kharkiv region. MAP

Possible Russian attack on Velykyi Burluk

Separately, the spokesperson commented on a possible offensive by the occupying forces on Velykyi Burluk and Staryi Saltiv. According to him, the Russians continue to operate in small infantry groups, but there is no talk of mass assaults yet.

"Theoretically, they are trying all kinds of methods, but it seems to me that as of now, despite certain logistical situations, this is not the time for major breakthroughs. Right now, the Russians are operating in small infantry groups and using infiltration tactics, not because they want to, but because they have no other choice. And because of this, we are talking about a slow change in the situation rather than any major assaults, tank wedges, or anything like that. We are talking about constant attempts to change the battlefield in their favor, but this is not something that happens instantly, it is not something that is done with one big breakthrough — they took it and ran," said Trehubov.

What preceded it?