Photos of those liable for military service to appear in Reserve+ this week, – Defence Ministry

This week, the Cabinet of Ministers will standardise a single format for the military registration document in the Reserve+ app. The document will contain a photo of the holder, which will make it impossible for other persons to use it.

This was reported on the sidelines of the Digital Defence Forum by the head of the Main Directorate of Information Technologies of the Ministry of Defence, Oleh Berestovyi, as cited by RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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"Starting this week, the government will standardise a single format of the military registration document. It will be in the form you are used to seeing it in Reserve+. It can also be generated via the Diia portal," Berestovyi said.

The document will be in a single format with a QR code

The official noted that the document will be in a single format with a QR code. According to him, there will be no other formats for the military registration document.

Therefore, the document will be impossible to forge.

"Accordingly, in order to be able to identify a person, a photograph is needed there, so that no one can substitute someone else’s military registration document for their own," Berestovyi added.

Read more: In Reserve+, it possible to pay fine for not registering for military service at new address: how it works

Background

It was previously reported that the Defence Ministry is preparing to launch an updated version of the Reserve+ app, in which the electronic military registration document will contain the holder’s photograph. This should speed up and simplify identity checks.

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