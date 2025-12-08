Zelenskyy: Ukrainian and European advisers to finalise peace plan by Tuesday evening

National security advisers from Ukraine and European countries are working on the latest version of a plan to end the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

According to the head of state, the document is expected to be ready by Tuesday evening and, after being reviewed, will be sent to the United States.

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Work on the plan to end the war

Zelenskyy specified that national security advisers from Ukraine and European countries are working on the draft text of the plan, coordinating their efforts with the Ukrainian side.

Zelenskyy added that the plan brought by Umerov’s representative will be finally reviewed by Ukrainian and European advisers before being passed on to the United States.

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The president also noted that once work on the document is completed, it will be checked and then sent to the US side. According to him, this plan is expected to serve as a basis for further international negotiations and for agreeing concrete steps to end the war.

"I think it will be ready tomorrow. In the evening we will review it once again and send it to the United States," the president of Ukraine said.

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About the US peace plan

The head of state also added that the US "peace plan" had been shortened from 28 to 20 points – the "openly anti-Ukrainian" provisions were removed, but "no compromise on territory has been found".

Answering journalists’ questions, Zelenskyy said that US leader Donald Trump does indeed want to end the war, but he has "his own vision", which differs from Ukraine’s.

According to the president, Trump’s advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are indeed working to bring the war to an end, but for Ukraine it is crucial "on what terms" it ends – to ensure there is no risk of a renewed Russian invasion.

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