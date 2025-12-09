UAV warehouse of 9th SMRB in Donetsk and enemy fuel tanks in Luhansk Oblast destroyed, - SOF. VIDEO

On the night of 8 December, Special Operations Forces units successfully struck enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions with strike UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Special Operations Forces press centre.

Strike on a UAV warehouse in Donetsk

In Donetsk, SOF drones struck a UAV warehouse belonging to the 9th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade 51A.

"The warehouse stored a significant number of tactical reconnaissance and strike UAVs, as well as combat units for them," the report said.

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Strike on a fuel depot in Luhansk region

In addition, it is noted that in the Luhansk region, in the village of Simeikyne, the enemy's "Yug" fuel and lubricants depot was hit.

"As a result of the strike, tanks containing about 6,000 m³ of fuel were destroyed," the SOF added.

Special Operations Forces continue to take asymmetric actions to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian army.

What preceded this?

The day before, the General Staff reported that ammunition depots, UAVs, fuel and lubricants depots had been destroyed, and a fire was ongoing in Temryuk.

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