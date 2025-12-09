We will bring "special military operation" to "logical conclusion". Donbas has always been Russian territory – Putin
Kremlin ruler Putin has claimed that Ukraine’s Donbas has supposedly always been Russian territory and that Moscow seeks to bring the war in Ukraine to a "logical conclusion".
Russian media reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What did the dictator say?
"We will definitely bring this matter (the war against Ukraine – Ed.) to a logical conclusion – to achieving the goals of the ‘special military operation’," he said.
Donbas
According to the president of the aggressor state, the territory of Donbas has supposedly "always been" part of Russia.
"There is no question about this. This is a historical fact. … Donbas became part of the RSFSR (the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic)," the dictator said, adding that Lenin had supposedly later handed Donbas over to Ukraine.
Background
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, the United States and Russia do not share a common position on Donbas during talks on a peace plan.
- According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine received a proposal from its partners to trade part of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for territories that Russia has not yet seized. Kyiv does not support this idea.
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