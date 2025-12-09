Kremlin ruler Putin has claimed that Ukraine’s Donbas has supposedly always been Russian territory and that Moscow seeks to bring the war in Ukraine to a "logical conclusion".

Russian media reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What did the dictator say?

"We will definitely bring this matter (the war against Ukraine – Ed.) to a logical conclusion – to achieving the goals of the ‘special military operation’," he said.

Read more: US continues to pressure Ukraine to withdraw its armed forces from Donbas without fight in order to achieve "peace" with Russia, - Politico

Donbas

According to the president of the aggressor state, the territory of Donbas has supposedly "always been" part of Russia.

"There is no question about this. This is a historical fact. … Donbas became part of the RSFSR (the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic)," the dictator said, adding that Lenin had supposedly later handed Donbas over to Ukraine.

Read more: Trump offered peace to Putin, but deal was rejected, - The Guardian

Background

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, the United States and Russia do not share a common position on Donbas during talks on a peace plan.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine received a proposal from its partners to trade part of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for territories that Russia has not yet seized. Kyiv does not support this idea.

Watch more: Putin dodges question about Russian strikes on eastern Ukraine: "We had to start supporting part being destroyed by Kyiv regime". VIDEO