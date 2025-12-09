Revised peace plan to be handed over to US as early as 10 December – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he expects the United States to hand over an updated version of its peace plan, revised by security advisers in London, as early as tomorrow, 10 December. As reported by Censor.NET, the head of state said this during a press conference with journalists.

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Answering a question on whether the document had been delivered today, Zelenskyy said: "No, for now our advisers are working at the NSA level. The work is ongoing today and will continue tomorrow. I think tomorrow we will be able to hand over the plan."

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Three documents to end the war

During his conversation with journalists, Zelenskyy also confirmed that there are three documents related to a possible peace agreement.

He stressed that there is a framework document with 20 points, which is constantly being revised.

The second document concerns security guarantees, which need to be tied to a "coalition of the willing". The third deals with reconstruction after the end of the war.

Read more: Trump wants Ukraine-Russia peace by Christmas. Kyiv must cede territory – FT

US peace plan: what is known so far

According to public information, the peace plan includes, among other things:

the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from part of the territories in Donbas, including some areas currently controlled by Ukraine;

limiting or reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the first version of the plan envisaged cutting the size of the army;

giving up key categories of weapons and scaling back military support from the United States;

granting Russian the status of an official state language in Ukraine and giving special status to a religion/church (including legalising a structure linked to the Russian church);

providing Ukraine with security guarantees, similar to arrangements enjoyed by countries protected from attack, if an agreement is signed.

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