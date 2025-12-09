Zelenskyy responds to Trump’s call for elections: "I am ready forever"

During his visit to Italy, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump that Ukraine has not held elections for a long time and that it is "time" to organise them.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to La Repubblica.

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Responding to Trump’s remark, which he voiced in an interview with Politico, Zelenskyy replied briefly: "I am ready forever."

The EU had earlier stressed that Zelenskyy is a democratically elected president and that elections can only be held when wartime security conditions allow it.

Read more: Trump on "peace plan": It would be good if Zelenskyy read it

Other statements by Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russia currently has the stronger negotiating position.

Trump also stated that the time has come to hold elections in Ukraine.

According to Trump, Zelenskyy allegedly forced "Crooked Joe Biden to give him 350 billion dollars."

The U.S. president maintains that Zelenskyy has allegedly still not read the proposed draft peace agreement.

In addition, the leader said that, in his view, Zelenskyy most of all wanted to get back Crimea, which he described as "surrounded by ocean on all sides", and that Obama had given it away.

Read more: US is pressuring Zelenskyy on territorial concessions in Trump’s "peace plan," according to Axios